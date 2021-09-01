Morgan Stanley Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $258,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.