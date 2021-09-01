Morgan Stanley Has $3.33 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 215,882 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $21,579,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

IFFT stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

