Morgan Stanley Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Rimini Street worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

RMNI stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

