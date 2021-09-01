Morgan Stanley Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Whole Earth Brands worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

