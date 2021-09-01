Morgan Stanley Has $3.38 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CorVel worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $165.68.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.