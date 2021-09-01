Morgan Stanley Has $3.40 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $961.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

