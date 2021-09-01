Morgan Stanley Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Neenah worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

