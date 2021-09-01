Morgan Stanley Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 640.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of AnaptysBio worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

