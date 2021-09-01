Morgan Stanley Has $3.48 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

