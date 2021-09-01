Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

PFN stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

