Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. 5,762,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

