Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Manchester United worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANU shares. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

