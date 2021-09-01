Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

