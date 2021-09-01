Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

