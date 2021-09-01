Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Limelight Networks worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $62,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

