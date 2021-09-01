Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Semtech by 737.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Semtech by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.