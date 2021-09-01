Morgan Stanley Sells 249,202 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,969 shares of company stock worth $697,173. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

