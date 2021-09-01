Morgan Stanley Sells 358,581 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of ChromaDex worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.