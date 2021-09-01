Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,442,000 after acquiring an additional 214,090 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 161.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

