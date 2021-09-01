Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of NOW worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $505,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in NOW by 777.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 167,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $271,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.10.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.