Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.55

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

