MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

