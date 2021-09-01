mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (MTA)

Sep 1st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $19.11 million and $1.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

