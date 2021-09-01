mStable USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $128,765.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $128,765.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.17 or 0.00591039 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

