MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Up 0.5%

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.05 and last traded at C$68.71. 70,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 85,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.40.

Several research firms recently commented on MTY. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.4455612 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

