MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,329 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.60 and its 200 day moving average is $284.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

