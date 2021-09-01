MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 65,505 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 160.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

