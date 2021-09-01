MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $37,570,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

