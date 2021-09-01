MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 4,290 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

