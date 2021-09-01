MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,591 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

WYNN opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

