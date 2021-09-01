MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000.

IJS stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

