MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

