MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.51 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.