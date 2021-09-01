MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

