MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.03 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

