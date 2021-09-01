MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

