MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

