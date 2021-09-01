MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 6,126 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 91,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.