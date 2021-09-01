MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,351 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

