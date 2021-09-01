MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,546 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

