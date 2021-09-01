MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,588 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

