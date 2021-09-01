MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

