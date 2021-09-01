MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,416 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

