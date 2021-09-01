MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,597 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

