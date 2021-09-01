MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,742 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after acquiring an additional 376,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

