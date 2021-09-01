MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $181.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

