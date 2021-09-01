MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $443.82 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $446.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.51.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

