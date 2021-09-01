Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,143 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

