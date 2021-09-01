Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 898,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,600. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 7.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 89.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

