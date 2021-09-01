Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.80. 2,446,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

